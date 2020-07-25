Dan Buckler Sr.Age 88, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center.Survived by one daughter, Dianne Criswell; loving granddaughters Jennifer, Theresa, Rae and Darylynn; great grandchildren Christopher John, Allison, Lauren, Abigail, Eleanor and Theodore.Preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann (Konte) Buckler; one son Dan Buckler Jr., parents Jowell and Margaret (Groves) Buckler and one brother.Born in Charleston, SC, living in Joliet. Dan was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.Funeral Services will be held, Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Interment St. Mary Nativity Cemetery. Visitation Monday 11:00 a.m. until time of services.