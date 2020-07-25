1/1
Dan Buckler Sr.
{ "" }
Dan Buckler Sr.

Age 88, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center.

Survived by one daughter, Dianne Criswell; loving granddaughters Jennifer, Theresa, Rae and Darylynn; great grandchildren Christopher John, Allison, Lauren, Abigail, Eleanor and Theodore.

Preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann (Konte) Buckler; one son Dan Buckler Jr., parents Jowell and Margaret (Groves) Buckler and one brother.

Born in Charleston, SC, living in Joliet. Dan was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Funeral Services will be held, Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Interment St. Mary Nativity Cemetery. Visitation Monday 11:00 a.m. until time of services.


Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
