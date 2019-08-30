|
|
Dana Ladson Fritsch
Born: December 12th 1980; in Sandwich, IL
Died: August 14th 2019; in Joliet, IL
Dana Ladson Fritsch 38 of Joliet Illinois, passed away Wednesday August 14th 2019.
She was born in Sandwich Illinois December 12th 1980. Dana was a loving daughter, mother, sister, and aunt. She is survived by her children Torin Ladson and Alarrah Fristch, mother Roxane Thompson, father Jerry Ladson SR., siblings Jerry Ladson JR, Angela Thompson, Heidi Ladson, Cathy Gaydos, Heather Glover, and Brandy VanOstrand.
Preceded in death by her sister Sara Ladson, Grandparents, Step Grandfather, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She enjoyed living life to the fullest, attending many concerts, riding dirt bikes, and spending time with family and friends.
She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Gone but never forgotten. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 30, 2019