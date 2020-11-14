Dane Allen Thayer
Dane Allen Thayer, 34, proud lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2020.
Dane was fiercely loved by his family and friends. He was genuinely kind, constantly cheerful, and exceptionally funny. Dane would do anything for anyone and was a living example of pride in and love of family. He treasured his extremely close relationship with his parents, whom he admired and loved with all his heart. Like his father, uncles, and cousins, he had a passion for football, having played the positions of center and long snapper at Joliet Catholic Academy, Joliet Junior College, and St. Xavier University, and having coached with his father at Joliet Catholic Academy. He went to grade school and attended church at the Cathedral of St. Raymond. He was a skilled handyman and a great cook, often helping at his parents' restaurant, Thayer Bros. Deli and Grille. Dane was known for being extraordinarily hardworking, dedicated, and loyal, and loved his jobs and co-workers at the Will County Forest Preserve and Advanced Auto Parts in Plainfield. He enjoyed being outdoors, swimming, and camping, especially at CECO recreation club, rooting for the Chicago Bears, vacationing in Maui with his grandparents and Uncle Tom, relaxing with his beloved bulldog, Themis, and spending time with his parents, family, and friends. Dane was a fun, salt of the earth guy who lived each and every day to the fullest, and he was the absolute kindest of fellows.
Dane is survived by his extremely proud and loving parents, Rick and Danna Thayer; his wonderful, doting grandmother, Joyce Anderson Schroeder, whom he cherished; his aunts and uncles, Ellen (Jim) McAsey, Annette (John) Scully, Peggy (John) Hausser, and best buddy, Tom Thayer; his cousins Chris (Patrick) Smith, Jim (Ammie) McAsey, Craig (Emily) McAsey, Brett (Amanda) Boyter, Justin (Lisa) Boyter, Britt (Jason) Florin, and Annie (Joe) Tumpis; his cousins' children, who were like nieces and nephews, Mike and Tom Smith, Claire and Caroline McAsey, Carson and Taylor Boyter, and his adoring godson, John Henry Florin; his fur family, Revere, the French mastiff, and Ernie, the French bulldog; and countless, amazing friends. Great aunts and other cousins and family members also survive.
He is preceded in death by his uncle, Mike Anderson, his maternal grandfather, Steven Anderson, his maternal grandmother's deceased husband, Fuzzy Schroeder, and his paternal grandparents, Dick and Anna Mae Thayer. Dane grew up next door to and later moved across the street from his paternal grandparents and held a very special place in their hearts.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dane's name may be made to the Nature Foundation of Will County, 17540 W. Laraway Road, Joliet, Illinois 60433 or to Joliet Catholic Academy and their upcoming outdoor athletic complex capital campaign at www.jca-online.org/donate
.
For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com
.