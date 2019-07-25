Dania M. Huminsky



Born: October 8, 1963



Died: July 22, 2019



Dania M. (Pemble) Huminsky, age 55, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at home. She was born October 8, 1963 in Joliet to the late Glenn Sr. and Carolyn (Ferro) Pemble.



Dania lived in Elwood for many years where she raised her family. Dania was a C.N.A. for several years and enjoyed taking care of other people. She spent all her other time spoiling her children and grandchildren. She was always putting a smile on someone's face. She also enjoyed boating, fishing, frog hunting - you name it, she did it all.



Beloved grandmother who is survived by her two daughters, Ashley Yeager and Krista (Jimmy) Phillips; grandchildren: Caleb, Chloe, Angelina, Sophia, Nicole, Jimmy Jr. and Scott; brother, Glenn (Phyllis) Pemble Jr.



She is preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Carolyn; grandparents, Anthony and Rosella Ferro and beloved aunt Clarice Kofoid.



Family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street in Morris. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Celebration of Dania's Life will follow with a prayer service at the funeral home, officiated by Father Edward J. Howe, CR., of the Immaculate Conception Church. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.



Memorial contributions may be made in Dania's memory to the family.



Memorial contributions may be made in Dania's memory to the family.