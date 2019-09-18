|
Daniel Anthony Ursitti, Sr.
Age 97 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy; son: Dan (Judy) Ursitti, Jr., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mauro and Carmella (Campanna) Ursitti; daughter: Kathleen Ursitti; sister and brother-in-law: Jenny (Joseph) Gelsomino, and brother and sister-in-law: George (Lorraine) Ursitti.
Daniel was raised and educated in Joliet and proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. Following his time in the service and with the help of the G.I. Bill, Daniel attended Barber College. He was passionate about his work and took pride in serving others. Daniel worked as a barber throughout the Joliet area when he started out, but then owned and operated his own shop in the Joliet and Frankfort communities. He worked as a barber for 72 years until retiring in 2011.
In 1951 Daniel married Nancy Cankar in St. Joseph Catholic Church and together they made their home and raised their family in Joliet. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and through the years took rank as a 4th degree knight and served as a past grand knight. Daniel was also an avid golfer who stayed committed to walking the course, but his biggest commitment was his family. Daniel was a faithful husband and devoted father who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Per Daniels wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
The family invites relatives and friends to gather on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet for a memorial visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Joliet.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Joliet Area Community Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Daniel's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Obituary and tribute wall for Daniel Ursitti, Sr. at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 18, 2019