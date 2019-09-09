The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Daniel Bandosz Obituary
Daniel Bandosz

Daniel "Danny" Bandosz, age 38, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Daniel is survived by his loving mother, Laurie (Kevin) Thrasher; sister, Brittany (Jason Wagner) Thrasher; grandparents, Daniel and Shirley Bandosz; grandma, Marilyn Formenti; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Danny was an avid model builder, Hot Wheel collector and train enthusiast. The perfect Sunday was spent at Walt's Hobby and Model Shop in Crest Hill or at a local car show. Danny was a wonderful caregiver to his grandparents for many years and will be truly missed.

To honor Danny's memory, you are welcome to wear your favorite car, racing or Hawaiian shirt to his services.

A celebration of Danny's life will begin on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation. Obituary and tribute wall for Daniel "Danny" Bandosz at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 9, 2019
