Daniel Bibeau
Daniel "Dan" Bibeau, age 59 of Lockport, passed away July 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothea; and one brother, Charles Jr.
Dan was survived by his beloved fiancé and life partner, Laurie Nicholson; loving children, Nick (Brittany), Lauren, Chris (Jennifer) Warren, Michelle (Jeff) Gilardi, and Jessica (Cary) Trusty; grandchildren, Chase Mueller, Quinton and Aizlee Warren, Anthony, Madison, and Logan Gilardi, and Hailey Trusty; one sister, Jackie Bibeau Shea; and one brother, Michael Bibeau; nieces, Meghan Shea, Erin (Rob) DeMoura, Paige (Ryan) Gann, and Candace Bibeau; furry companion, Jake; and numerous close friends also survive.
Dan was a proud Chicago White Sox Fan and collected sports memorabilia. He enjoyed carpentry projects and was always helpful to neighbors and friends. Dan was a sentimental family man. He had a generous nature and a heart of gold. He will be missed by all who loved him. Family and friends will be celebrating his life Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at his home.
Per Dan's wishes, cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.
