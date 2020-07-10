1/1
Daniel Bibeau
Daniel Bibeau

Daniel "Dan" Bibeau, age 59 of Lockport, passed away July 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothea; and one brother, Charles Jr.

Dan was survived by his beloved fiancé and life partner, Laurie Nicholson; loving children, Nick (Brittany), Lauren, Chris (Jennifer) Warren, Michelle (Jeff) Gilardi, and Jessica (Cary) Trusty; grandchildren, Chase Mueller, Quinton and Aizlee Warren, Anthony, Madison, and Logan Gilardi, and Hailey Trusty; one sister, Jackie Bibeau Shea; and one brother, Michael Bibeau; nieces, Meghan Shea, Erin (Rob) DeMoura, Paige (Ryan) Gann, and Candace Bibeau; furry companion, Jake; and numerous close friends also survive.

Dan was a proud Chicago White Sox Fan and collected sports memorabilia. He enjoyed carpentry projects and was always helpful to neighbors and friends. Dan was a sentimental family man. He had a generous nature and a heart of gold. He will be missed by all who loved him. Family and friends will be celebrating his life Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at his home.

Per Dan's wishes, cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
