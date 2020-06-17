Daniel D. Willrett
Daniel D. Willrett

Daniel D. Willrett, 63, died March 23, 2019 in New Port Richey, Florida. He was the son of Frank E. and Marilyn B. Willrett.

Dan attended Plainfield schools, graduating from high school in 1973. He worked in the carpenter trade for a year before attending college at Northern Illinois University, graduating in 1978. His major was Business with a minor in History.

After college graduation, Dan continued to work as a carpenter, belonging to Carpenters Local #1753.

Dan was a lifetime learner. He enjoyed studying history, hunting, fishing, painting, listening to music, playing video games, and shooting pool. He was co-organizer of the West Pasco County Pool League which he was involved with for about 20 years.

Dan is survived by his parents (father recently deceased) and sister Donna Willrett.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Malta Cemetery with Pastor Jeremiah Thompson of the Malta United Methodist Church officiating.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
