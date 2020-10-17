1/1
Daniel David Welter Jr.
1954 - 2020
Daniel David Welter, Jr.

Born: September 22, 1954; in Joliet, IL

Died: October 6, 2020; in Cabery, IL

"Danny Boy" age 66 of Cabery, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home.

Born September 22, 1954 in Joliet, Illinois, Danny was a son of Daniel Sr., and Lorraine (nee Schultz) Welter. He was raised and educated in Joliet and worked as an auto mechanic for most of his life. Danny took great pride in working on cars and loved any fast car or motorcycle.

Survivors include two children: Daniel D. Welter, III (Hope Ames) and Iris Welter; numerous grandchildren, as well as two brothers and one sister: Raymond (Catherine) Walls, Christine Cravens, and Matthew (Kerri) Welter.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Robert Walls, and two sisters: Jacqueline Stewart and Sherrill Mueller.

Per Danny's wishes, cremation rites are being accorded and there are no services planned at this time.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, and share Danny's memorial page by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com

Cremation services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington (815) 476-2181.



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
700 East Kahler Road
Wilmington, IL 60481
(815) 476-2181
