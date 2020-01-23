|
|
Daniel Duncan
Daniel Duncan, age 61, passed on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Daniel attended Joliet District 86 Public Schools and Providence High School. He held various jobs including; a cab driver, truck driver and handy man. One of his greatest joys was barbequing for family and friends. He will be truly missed by all.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Mary Lee (Ford) Duncan; two sisters, Fannie Mae Hudson and Annie B. Williams; and two brothers, Booker T. Helms and Tyrone Thompson.
Survivors include his three sisters, Rosa Mae Hudson of Cataula, GA, Mary Joyce Duncan of Joliet, IL and Leatha Chandler of Saginaw, MI; three nephews, Dwayne Barefield, Anthony Duncan and Benny Williams Jr.; seven nieces, Barbara Thigpen, Cora Whiting, Selene Spooner, Tracy Williams, Elaine Sanderson, Jerhaun Cameron and Jennifer Helms; one brother-in-law, Benny Williams; one sister-in-law, Helen Helms; and a host of cousins and friends.
A celebration of Daniel's life will begin on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl, Joliet, IL 60436 where Memorial services will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Mt. Vernon Estates. Obituary and tribute wall for Daniel Duncan at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 23, 2020