Daniel E. Crowder
Passed away peacefully in the arms of his family at his late Channahon residence on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 54 years.
Born in Hammond, Indiana the Dear Son of Charlene (nee Albright) and the late Larry Crowder.
Loving Husband of 28 years to Donna (nee Foremski); Proud Father of David Crowder and Daniel Crowder, Jr. Also left to cherish his memory is his brother Neil Crowder and wife, Beth; Cherished Son in Law of Bonnie Foremski and the late Anthony; Fond Brother in Law of Laura and John, Anthony and Tronda; Loyal Uncle to several nieces and nephews and devoted friend to many.
Daniel was a lifelong employee of Elite Electronic Engineering, Downers Grove. No longer in our lives to share, but in our hearts, you'll always be there. He was deeply loved by many.
Daniel E. Crowder will be Laid to Rest at Willard Grove Cemetery, Channahon.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to The Maple Funeral Home, 24300 S Ford Rd, Channahon. Please visit www.themaplefuneralhome.com to post expressions of sympathy.
For information 815. 467-1234
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 22, 2020