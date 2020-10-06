Daniel E. Wilber
Daniel E. Wilber, age 76, of Channahon, lost his battle with Parkinson's Disease on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at The Parc at Joliet.
Daniel was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 7th, 1943, the son of the late Francis James and Margaret D. (nee Sullivan) Rimmer. He was a graduate of Royal Oak Dondero High School, and was a proud United States Veteran; serving in the United States Marine Corps from June 1961 through March 1966, during which time he was the recipient of the M-14 Rifle Sharpshooter Badge and the National Defense Service Medal.
He married his wife, Rachel, on October 11th, 1968 in Joliet IL and together they raised two sons. Daniel worked at The City of Joliet Water Works, retiring after 20 years of dedicated service.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Rachel (nee Racki); two sons, Daniel (Michelle) Wilber, Jr., of Essex, IL and David (Lindsey) Wilber, of Plainfield, IL; grandchildren, Jaidan and Evynn Wilber, and James and Jayden McNulty; sister, Delores Ann (Walter) Triebel of Cypress, TX; and brother-in-law, Thomas DiPalma of Lake Ariel, PA. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
He is preceded by his parents, Francis James and Margaret D. (nee Sullivan) Rimmer; his adopted parents, Elgin Clyde and Jeanette Elizabeth (nee Houser) Wilber; and his sister, Ruth Elizabeth DiPalma.
A Memorial Gathering for Daniel E. Wilber will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd., (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. As it was his request, cremation rites have been accorded.
A Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the funeral home chapel. Inurnment will take place privately by the family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will full military honors held under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad. Memorials in his name may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431, or to Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com