Daniel F. Knarr



Daniel F. Knarr, age 59, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, surrounded by his children, at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Born on August 10, 1959 to the late Jack and Arlene (nee Offermann) Knarr, he was a lifelong Joliet resident. Daniel was a proud member of the Local #33 Painters Union. He always had a smile on his face and lit up every room he entered. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather.



Daniel is survived by his four children, Lauren Knarr of Marseilles, Jacob Knarr of Joliet, Ashland Knarr of Minooka and Tristan Knarr of Joliet; grandchildren, Dylan and Aidan Easler and Charlie Boryszewski; and siblings, Debra Austin, Steven Knarr and Karen Parks.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack (1986) and Arlene (2018) and brother, Jeffrey Knarr.



A Memorial Gathering for Daniel F. Knarr will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until Sharing of Memories and Eulogies at 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. As it was Daniel's request, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary