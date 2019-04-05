The Herald-News Obituaries
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Daniel I. Allen, Sr.

Daniel I. Allen, Sr. was born November 18, 1950 in Joliet, IL. He departed this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Loyola Medical Center after a very short battle with lung disease. He was born to Richard and Mary Ann Allen.

Daniel graduated from Fairmont Grade School, Lockport Township High School, and attended Joliet Junior College.

Daniel served in the Army as Military Police. He was employed at Texaco, Mobil Chemical, BASF, and was working at Diageo Global Supply in Plainfield as an Operations Team Member until his death.

Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his parents, Richard and Mary Ann Allen; brothers, Booker T., Ernest, James, and Will "Buck" Allen; sister, Ora McCoy.

Daniel is survived by his former wife, Adriane Moore, mother of his two loving and devoted children, Danika (De) Parrett of Minneapolis, MN and DJ Allen of Atlanta, GA; special friend, Terry James; best friend, Sherry Arthur; one brother, Londza "Black" (Mary) Allen of Palm Bay, FL; three sisters, Lucille Taite, Sarah (Jeffery) King, Emma Daniels, all of Joliet, IL and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl., Joliet, IL. Memorial service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Johnathan Mills, officiating.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815)723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 5, 2019
