Daniel J. Sampanetti
Daniel J. Sampanetti, age 54, of Plainfield, and formerly of Elmwood Park, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, with his family by his side, following a brief illness.
Born November 7, 1965 in Chicago, to Victor and Patricia (Bartosiak) Sampanetti, he was a graduate of Elmwood Park High School, Class of 1983. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and a member of Local #1546 United Food and Commercial Workers. For the past 20 years he worked as a meat cutter and meat market manager for Jewel Food Stores, most recently at the store located at Route 59 and 95th Street in Naperville.
Dan was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, brother-in-law and friend. He was a hardworking person. He was his children's greatest supporter and was always involved in all of their activities. He had an outgoing personality, a great sense of humor, was always on the go, and had the amazing ability to make people laugh. He enjoyed sports and was an avid collector of sports memorabilia.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Eileen M. (Sheehy) Sampanetti of Plainfield; his loving children, twins Daniel J. Sampanetti, Jr. and Alexandra Marie Sampanetti, and Jason M. Pondel; his dear mother, Patricia Sampanetti of Wooddale; and his devoted siblings, Vickie (Philip) Irwin and Leonard Sampanetti, both of Wooddale. Dan was also a loving uncle to Katherine (Michael), Trisha, Melody, Justin, Zac, Matt, Keira, Morgan, Aubrey, and Emily; and a great-uncle to Nicholas, Michael, Marina, Morgan, Macy, and Max. Also surviving are his wife's brothers and sisters, Colleen and Joe Johnson, Tim and Sue Sheehy, Mary and Stephen Miles, and Dan and Sue Sheehy; and many, many friends. Last but not least, Dan will be missed by his beloved dogs, Carson and Hero.
He was preceded in death by his father, Victor, and his wife's parents, Edmund and Elizabeth Sheehy.
Visitation for Dan Sampanetti will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following services and interment will be private.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020