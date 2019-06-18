Daniel Joseph Kelly



Daniel "Danny" Joseph Kelly - born in Joliet, Illinois on December 18, 1942 to Drewie and Mary Kelly. Daniel entered the Kingdom of Heaven on June 11, 2019. Age 76.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie (Susie) Kelly, in 2000, his loving parents and his step-son, Michael.



Daniel is survived by his siblings, Andrew (Mary Fran) Kelly of Lockport, Marilyn (the late Robert) Mackey of Rockdale, Mary Kathleen (Jerry) Helman of Marshall, Edward (Dawn) Kelly of Plainfield, Carol (Matthew Berry) Powers of Joliet, JoAnne (Robert) Joutras of Joliet and Laurie (Larry) Cox of Elwood, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. As well as his beloved uncle Anthony (Linda) Bebej of Joliet and his friend and caregiver Kimberly Hernandez of Rockdale.



Danny retired from Lockport Township Road Department where he was employed as a truck driver. The family would like to take this opportunity to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Provena St. Joseph Hospital and the many doctors that took care of Danny during his recent illness.



Private Funeral Services were held on June 17, 2019. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. For information (815) 744-0022 of www.CHSFUNERAL.com Published in The Herald-News on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary