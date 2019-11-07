|
|
Daniel M. Taylor
Born: March 16, 1976
Died: September 30, 2019
Daniel M. Taylor, age 43 of rural Cuba City, WI passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born March 16, 1976 in Joliet, IL the son of Michael Taylor and Donna (Hutchinson) Jontes. Dan was born and raised in Lockport, IL where he attended high school at Lockport Township High School. Throughout his life, Dan lived with family and friends in Illinois and Wisconsin.
Dan is survived by his mother Donna of rural Cuba City; his sister: Deborah (Matthew) Bumber; a step-brother: Anthony Jontes; a step-sister: Christine (Keith) Carberry; his nieces: Heather Bumber and Alex Carberry; his nephews: Kevin Bumber, Vincent Jontes, Devin Jontes, and Cody Carberry; and his great-nieces: Charlotte Dean, Zoey Bumber, Evelyn Bumber, and Avery Bumber.
He was preceded in death by his father Michael Taylor; and his stepfather: Richard Jontes.
Dan loved his family and his friends and had a gift for making all of his friends laugh and smile. He truly had an empathetic heart for others. Dan enjoyed the outdoors, reading, and watching movies. He listened to all sorts of music and enjoyed many projects such as making beef jerky. Dan also loved to collect knives, and always enjoyed a game of cards, especially the dice game 10,000. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 3pm - 6pm with a memorial service beginning at 6pm at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St, Lockport, IL 60441.
Cremation rites have been accorded. (815-838-1533) ( www.Anderson-Goodale.com)
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019