Daniel M. Wigtil
Daniel M. Wigtil, age 67, of Joliet, Illinois, passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, with family by his side.
Daniel was born in Thief River Falls, Minnesota on January 30, 1953 to Reverend Norval and Marilyn (nee Fishel) Wigtil. He was raised in Hawarden, Iowa and moved with his family to Morris, attending Morris Community High School where he enjoyed being a part of the Marching and Concert Bands, and graduated with the Class of 1971.
Daniel was a self taught and a talented computer technician. He enjoyed listening to fine music, exploring cutting-edge electronic gadgets, and regular coffee meet-ups with his friends. Daniel also enjoyed reading, especially the Bible.
We are blessed with assurance of his salvation through his faith in Jesus Christ. He was eager in his later years to share his love for Jesus, and his anticipation of being with his Savior in Glory.
Surviving are his four brothers, Dr. David (Ruthie) Wigtil of Germantown, MD, Philip Wigtil of Tucson, AZ, Paul (Cynthia) Wigtil of Mankato, MN and Luke (Mary) Wigtil of Rockford,IL; ten nieces and nephews; and several grand nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents.
A Memorial Gathering for Daniel Wigtil will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m., until the time of services at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. The Rev. Kurt Hoover of Messiah Lutheran Church will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Morris immediately following services.
Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
The family has requested to live stream the services of Daniel on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/f7rYnzsV2yA
and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Messiah Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated.
For more informationplease call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory or story.