Daniel Paul Eugenides
Born: November 6, 1963
Died: February 10, 2020
Daniel Paul Eugenides, age 56, born to John and Norma Eugenides on Nov.6, 1963 in New Lenox, IL. passed away Feb. 10, 2020.
He leaves his mother Norma, brothers; Brent and Mark, and wife Sue, sister; Andrea (Richard) Berg, and niece; Samantha, all from the Chicago area, along with many Greek cousins and aunt, and companion Pam Place, of Leawood, KS.
Dan was a construction worker for 35 years. Dan loved to fish and was an amazing cook. He enjoyed golf, watching the Blackhawks, and scuba diving. Dan was giving, kind and loving man. He loved the Lord. He made people laugh and loved by many.
A private family memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Sat. at 11am, March 14 at United Methodist Church of New Lenox, 339 W. Haven Ave.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to suicide prevention @ www.afsp.org
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020