Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church of New Lenox
339 W. Haven Ave.
View Map

Daniel Paul Eugenides


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Paul Eugenides Obituary
Daniel Paul Eugenides

Born: November 6, 1963

Died: February 10, 2020

Daniel Paul Eugenides, age 56, born to John and Norma Eugenides on Nov.6, 1963 in New Lenox, IL. passed away Feb. 10, 2020.

He leaves his mother Norma, brothers; Brent and Mark, and wife Sue, sister; Andrea (Richard) Berg, and niece; Samantha, all from the Chicago area, along with many Greek cousins and aunt, and companion Pam Place, of Leawood, KS.

Dan was a construction worker for 35 years. Dan loved to fish and was an amazing cook. He enjoyed golf, watching the Blackhawks, and scuba diving. Dan was giving, kind and loving man. He loved the Lord. He made people laugh and loved by many.

A private family memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Sat. at 11am, March 14 at United Methodist Church of New Lenox, 339 W. Haven Ave.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to suicide prevention @ www.afsp.org
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -