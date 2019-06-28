Daniel Paul Steik



Daniel Paul "Danny" Steik, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, passed away suddenly at his late residence at the age of 25. He was born in Aurora, IL and was along time Plainfield resident. A graduate of Plainfield South High School, Class of 2011, Danny was employed at Federal Express as a package handler, where he was named employee of the month four separate times. He was a devoted "fur father" to his dog, Ace, and his cat, Sammy. His "fur father" status pales in comparison to the love he had for his nieces, nephews, Godchild, and family.



Daniel was the bravest and most gentle soul we knew. He would never answer a question without deep contemplation and was a deeply caring and loving person to all who came to know him.



Daniel is survived by his loving parents, Philip and Eileen (nee Schade) Steik; 2 brothers, P.J. Steik and Sean (Kimberly) Steik; 4 sisters, Jaime (Michael Pascale) Brown, Bridget (Jeff) Biddinger, Erin Steik, all of Plainfield, and Kelly Steik of Chicago; maternal grandparents, George and Jaynee Schade; 5 nephews, Logan, Colin, Gavin, Jake, and Noah; 3 nieces, Charlotte, Savannah, and Kylie; loving Godparents, Maureen Marquart and Peter Steik; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.



Preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Eileen Anderson and George (Ann) Schade; paternal grandparents, Peter and Margaret Steik; paternal aunt, Mary "Polly" Malone; and maternal uncle, Paul Schade.



Funeral Services for Danny Steik will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds, Joliet, IL 60431, to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorials in his memory may be made to Suicide Prevention or Asperger's Syndrome Foundation. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.