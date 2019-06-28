The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL STEIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL PAUL STEIK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL PAUL STEIK Obituary
Daniel Paul Steik

Daniel Paul "Danny" Steik, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, passed away suddenly at his late residence at the age of 25. He was born in Aurora, IL and was along time Plainfield resident. A graduate of Plainfield South High School, Class of 2011, Danny was employed at Federal Express as a package handler, where he was named employee of the month four separate times. He was a devoted "fur father" to his dog, Ace, and his cat, Sammy. His "fur father" status pales in comparison to the love he had for his nieces, nephews, Godchild, and family.

Daniel was the bravest and most gentle soul we knew. He would never answer a question without deep contemplation and was a deeply caring and loving person to all who came to know him.

Daniel is survived by his loving parents, Philip and Eileen (nee Schade) Steik; 2 brothers, P.J. Steik and Sean (Kimberly) Steik; 4 sisters, Jaime (Michael Pascale) Brown, Bridget (Jeff) Biddinger, Erin Steik, all of Plainfield, and Kelly Steik of Chicago; maternal grandparents, George and Jaynee Schade; 5 nephews, Logan, Colin, Gavin, Jake, and Noah; 3 nieces, Charlotte, Savannah, and Kylie; loving Godparents, Maureen Marquart and Peter Steik; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

Preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Eileen Anderson and George (Ann) Schade; paternal grandparents, Peter and Margaret Steik; paternal aunt, Mary "Polly" Malone; and maternal uncle, Paul Schade.

Funeral Services for Danny Steik will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds, Joliet, IL 60431, to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorials in his memory may be made to Suicide Prevention or Asperger's Syndrome Foundation. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from June 28 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now