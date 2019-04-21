Deacon Daniel T. Mahoney



Deacon Daniel T. Mahoney, Sr. age 71, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his late residence. He was born in Chicago, the son of the late Clair and Louise (nee Chasteen) Mahoney and residing in Joliet most of his life. Dan is a proud United States Navy Veteran. He retired from the City of Joliet in 2013. He was a member of St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church, where he faithfully served his church as a Deacon. Dan was a member and past commander of the American Legion Post #1080, 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #204, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and was a life member of V.F.W. Cantigny Post #367.



Dan is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Veronica (nee Bodine) Mahoney of Joliet; his three children, Thomas Clair (Kaysi) Mahoney of Manhattan, IL, Kathleen Manly of Manhattan, IL, and Daniel T. (Barbara) Mahoney, Jr. of Breaux Bridge, LA; eight grandchildren; brother, Patrick (Josephine) Mahoney of Antioch, CA; and his sister, Kimberly (Robert) Lee of Manhattan, IL. Several nieces and nephews also survive.He is preceded by his parents; his two sisters, Mary Hischier and Kathleen Ann Mahoney.



Visitation for Deacon Daniel T. Mahoney, Sr. will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. Funeral Services Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church, 706 N. Broadway St., Joliet, IL, where Deacon Dan will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Navy. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the American Legion Department of Illinois or Catholic Charities of Joliet would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019