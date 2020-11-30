1/1
Daniel V. Rios Jr.
Daniel V. Rios Jr.

Daniel V. Rios Jr., age 75, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Survived by his wife of 55 years, Estela Rios; his children, Laura (Freddie Sr.) Alvarado, Michael Rios and Julie (Guillermo Sr.) Martinez; his grandchildren, Little Danny V. Alvarado, Freddie D. Alvarado Jr., Matthew D. (Courtney) Alvarado, Christian J. Alvarado, Joseph D. Alvarado, Michael A. Rios, Guillermo Martinez II, Michael D. Martinez, Alec Peña-Rios and Carolina Rios; his brothers, Eddie (Maria) Rios and John Rios. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by son, Daniel Rios III; his parents, Daniel (Carolina) Rios Sr. and his brothers, Manuel Rios, Zeek Rios and Arturo Rios.

Daniel loved Chicago sports. He loved visiting his children and grandchildren and enjoyed attending Chicago Cub's games in the summer. Daniel always gave the donation of blood; imagine how many lives he had saved. When not in Illinois, Daniel could be found enjoying the South Texas sun during the winters.

Visitation for Daniel will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Joseph's Church, 416 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, IL, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home and at church.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 30, 2020.
