Danielle Nino Obituary
Danielle Nino

Age 33 of Joliet, passed away suddenly, Friday, June 21, 2019.

Born June 28, 1985 in Hinsdale, Danielle Michelle was a daughter of Jesus and Diane (Higgins) Nino. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet West High School with the class of 2003. She enjoyed drawing, listening to music and watching true crime dramas and horror movies. Danielle possessed a love for life and had fun goofing around with friends and spending time with family. Danielle's true love was her three children who were her everything. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her three children: Alexa Elizabeth Latham, Spencer Michael Blair and Joseph Gallardo; mother: Diane Nino; sisters: Nikki (Richard) Adamo, Nelli Nino and Toni Nino, and brother, Charles Conley.

Danielle is preceded in death by her father, Jesus and sister, Brandy Nino.

Per Danielle's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until time of celebration of life service at 7:30 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Danielle's memory to the .

Published in The Herald-News on June 26, 2019
