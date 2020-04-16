|
Dante A. Stobbione, Jr.
Dante A. Stobbione Jr. "Dan", Age 74 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at home. Born in Joliet on January 5, 1946, He was a retired Joliet firefighter and farmer.
Private family services were held with entombment at Woodlawn Mausoleum.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been made under the care of the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home in Joliet,
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 16, 2020