|
|
Darie T. Smith
Born: March 4, 1955
Died: December 10, 2019
Darie Thomas Smith was born March 4, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois, to the union of Frederick L. Smith, Sr. and Elizabeth Dean.
He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Darie served his country and was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1987. He then went on to pursue his master's degree in engineering from Devry (ITT Techincal Institute).
Darie was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick L. Smith and Elizabeth Dean, and one Shandala Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memories, three loving children, Matthew Smith, Portia Smith, and Destiny Smith; six grandchildren; seven brothers and seven sisters; other relatives and friends.
A Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 10:000-11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church 337 S. Ottawa Street, Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM. Interment immediately following the service at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 17, 2019