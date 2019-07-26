|
|
Daril D. Drager
Daril D. "Fuzzy" Drager age 87, formerly of Lemont, passed away July 23, 2019. Fuzzy was a Korean War Veteran, serving with the U.S. Army. He retired from the Carpenter's Local 1889 and also served as a Volunteer Fireman in the Lemont Fire Department. He was an avid Cubs and NASCAR fan, enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his dogs.
He is preceded in death by a son-in-law Rick Darling; and a brother, Edward Drager.
Survived by his wife, Beverly A., nee English, Drager; three daughters, Kim (Jeff) Rueth, Denise L. (Eric) Johnson, and Mikki Darling; his grandchildren, Brian (Catie), Trevor, Jarrett, Austin, Alyssa, Erika, Seth, Daril "Jory" (Marie), and Danny; three great-grandchildren, Ryder, Rocky, and Addison; and a brother, Larry (Pat) Drager.
Visitation Sunday from 2 - 7 p.m. and Monday morning from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11 a.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Interment St. Alphonsus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family for a future memorial. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 26, 2019