The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
For more information about
Daril Drager
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daril Drager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daril D. Drager


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daril D. Drager Obituary
Daril D. Drager

Daril D. "Fuzzy" Drager age 87, formerly of Lemont, passed away July 23, 2019. Fuzzy was a Korean War Veteran, serving with the U.S. Army. He retired from the Carpenter's Local 1889 and also served as a Volunteer Fireman in the Lemont Fire Department. He was an avid Cubs and NASCAR fan, enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his dogs.

He is preceded in death by a son-in-law Rick Darling; and a brother, Edward Drager.

Survived by his wife, Beverly A., nee English, Drager; three daughters, Kim (Jeff) Rueth, Denise L. (Eric) Johnson, and Mikki Darling; his grandchildren, Brian (Catie), Trevor, Jarrett, Austin, Alyssa, Erika, Seth, Daril "Jory" (Marie), and Danny; three great-grandchildren, Ryder, Rocky, and Addison; and a brother, Larry (Pat) Drager.

Visitation Sunday from 2 - 7 p.m. and Monday morning from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11 a.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Interment St. Alphonsus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family for a future memorial. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daril's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
Download Now