Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
Resources
Darlena Sue Davis


1939 - 2020
Darlena Sue Davis Obituary
Darlena Sue Davis

Born: July 21, 1939; in Salem, WV

Died: February 6, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Darlena Sue Davis, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 2017, former 77 year resident of Salem, VW, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, Joliet, IL. She was born July 21, 1939 in Salem, WV.

Loving daughter of the late Gerald and Iva (nee Morgan) Davis, beloved sister of Bobby (the late William) George, Barbara (the late James, Sr.) Heneghan, the late Georgette (the late Curtis Underwood) Curley Underwood and the late Sam Gerald Davis, Jr., fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.

Darlena grew up in Salem, WV and was employed for over 20 years as a secretary with Salem University. She was a longtime member of Salem Church of God and served for many years as secretary/treasurer. Darlena was an avid reader and enjoyed solving puzzles and playing games.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020, 2:00-6:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544 (Corners of Rt. 30 & Rt. 59).

Additional visitation Monday, February 10, 2020, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

A celebration of Darlena's life will follow on Monday, February 10, 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

Interment: Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield,

In lieu of flowers, donations in Darlena's memory may be made to: Joliet Area Community Hospice, Attn: Development, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431, 815-531-3553, www.joliethospice.org/donate/

For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 9, 2020
