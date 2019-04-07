|
|
Darlene Ferro
Darlene Ferro nee: Mitchell, age 89, passed away, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her residence.
Survived by one son, Ron (Dawn) Ferro; seven grandchildren, Michael (Shannon) Bergeson, Nicholas, Richie, Michelle, Rachel, Raymond C. Ferro and Jesika Taylor ; three great grandchildren, Rian, Kyle and Brooklyn Bergeson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Raymond Ferro; two sons, Richard and Raymond C. Ferro; parents, Arthur and Agnes Mitchell.
Born in Punka, OK, a Joliet resident most of her life. Retired from First Midwest Bank. Darlene was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank Surmira Williams for the loving care given to Darlene.
A Memorial Service will be held, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Inurnment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday morning 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Joseph J. Tapella Funeral Director.
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019