The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Ferro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Ferro


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darlene Ferro Obituary
Darlene Ferro

Darlene Ferro nee: Mitchell, age 89, passed away, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her residence.

Survived by one son, Ron (Dawn) Ferro; seven grandchildren, Michael (Shannon) Bergeson, Nicholas, Richie, Michelle, Rachel, Raymond C. Ferro and Jesika Taylor ; three great grandchildren, Rian, Kyle and Brooklyn Bergeson; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Raymond Ferro; two sons, Richard and Raymond C. Ferro; parents, Arthur and Agnes Mitchell.

Born in Punka, OK, a Joliet resident most of her life. Retired from First Midwest Bank. Darlene was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank Surmira Williams for the loving care given to Darlene.

A Memorial Service will be held, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Inurnment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday morning 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Joseph J. Tapella Funeral Director.
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now