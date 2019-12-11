|
|
Darlene Frances Wood
Darlene Frances Wood (nee Riley), age 79, went to heaven peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 9, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory and continue her legacy of unconditional love, her mother, Mildred Riley; her soulmate of 61 years, Don Wood, Sr.; beloved children, Don Wood, Jr., Douglas (Marti) Wood, Diana (Kurt) Kuehni and Debra (Nick) Louque; her treasured grandchildren Don (Myra) Wood, III, Quinton Wood, Gabriella Wood, Holli Wood, AJ Wood, Kurt Kuehni, Jr., Kyle (Jaclyn Heelan) Kuehni , Scott (fianc Ashlea Swanson) Kuehni, Cody (fianc Holly Smith) Kuehni; precious great granddaughter Alisa Kuehni; precious step great-granddaughter Serenity Gray; her siblings, Frank (Kathy) Riley, Carol (Charley) Durbin, Tim (Josey) Riley, and sister-in-law Jo Anne Riley; her in-laws Janet (Don) Price and David (Linda) Wood. Countless dear nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by several grandbabies, including twins James Joseph (JJ) and Holly Ann Wood (2004); her father Marion (Frank) Riley; brother, Joseph Riley; uncle, Joe Peklo; nephew, Patrick Riley; father and mother-in-law, Frank (Frieda) Wood and step mother-in-law, Mildred Wood.
Darlene grew up in Florida, Long Island, NY and Joliet, graduating from St. Francis Academy, Class of 1958. Darlene married the love of her life, Don Wood, Sr. on February 27, 1960. She graduated from the School of Practical Nursing Central Campus in August 1976 while raising their four children, proudly becoming a nurse, following her passion for helping others. She loved working in pediatrics and did so for many years at St. Joseph's Hospital in Joliet. She later worked in private home health care until she retired. She became a born-again Christian in 1977 and loved having a personal relationship with Jesus. She was a long-time member of First Assembly of God church in Joliet. She enjoyed participating in choir, musicals and being a youth leader. Darlene enjoyed singing, playing the accordion and taught herself piano and organ. Darlene loved crafting with Don, crocheting, knitting, finding bargains, summers spent boating and fishing at their second home in Minocqua, WI. They spent their winters on the beach in Gulf Shores, AL, but most of all, time shared with her family and fur baby, Cuddles.
A huge thank you to all who prayed for Darlene or helped in any way including her wonderful neighbors & dear friends. A special thank you to her blessing bonus daughter, Nancy Wood, and dear niece Sue Gillan, for all their kindness and care, Guy Walters, Nicole Quinn and Beth Riski from JACH for being there for Darlene & our family.
Visitation will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 11, 2019