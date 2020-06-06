Darlene Joyce Tepper
1942 - 2020
Darlene Joyce Tepper

Born: September 28, 1942

Died: June 4, 2020

Darlene Joyce Tepper, 77, Joliet, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born to Lt. Harry E. Tepper and Beatrice (Bowsher) Tepper on September 28, 1942, in Chicago.

She is survived by six children: Roy Palmer, Connie Palmer, Corinna Palmer, Danny Palmer, Sean McCloud, and Tiffaney Tonkinson, all residing in Illinois, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

As a student she attended Florida School for the Deaf & the Blind, St. Augustine, Fla. She is a past member of Chicago Club of the Deaf. She most recently attended Mosaic Community Church.

A celebration of life is planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice at www.joliethospice.org/donate/


Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 6, 2020.
