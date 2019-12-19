|
|
Darlene Rae Vargocko
Darlene Rae Vargocko - (nee Hunter), passed away at St. Joseph Medical Center on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Age 83.
Preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Mary (McMaster) Hunter, two sons, Francis R. "Mick" and Todd (in infancy) Vargocko; also 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Beloved wife of 64 years, Francis R. "Fritz" Vargocko Sr.; loving mother of Tena (Rick) Klimek, Brian Vargocko and Mark Vargocko and mother-in-law of Charmaine Vargocko; dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 16.75; also surviving, one sister Ruth Hunter along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Darlene married the love of her life, and was blessed with a wonderful family that she enjoyed cooking for and being together. She never missed a sporting event for her children or grandchildren. She was known for her dry Irish sense of humor and love for her family. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3 - 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers Memorials to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital would be appreciated.
For Information call: (815)744-0022 or visit: www.chsfuneral.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 19, 2019