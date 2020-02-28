The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
David A. Gomez


1927 - 2020
David A. Gomez Obituary
David A. Gomez

David A. Gomez, 92 passed away peacefully at Sunny Hill Nursing Home on February 20, 2020.

Born and raised in Joliet, David graduated from Joliet Township High School after which he joined the United States Navy and served as a PHM3 for 2 years. He spent over 35 years as a real estate broker and was an avid Chicago Bears fan and family season ticket holder. David loved to take family vacations across the country to Las Vegas and the west coast. He had a kind heart with his generous gift giving.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Delores Gomez; infant daughter, Adel Gomez; father, Leandro Gomez; mother, Josephine Gomez; sisters, Eleanor Campus and Theresa Saragosa.

Survived by his sister, Frances Gomez; sons, David (Kathy) Gomez, Leonard (Vickie) Gomez and Vincent (Amy) Gomez; grandchildren, Mike Gomez, Kara Gomez, Gary Gomez and Greg Gomez; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of David's life will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Per David's wishes cremation rites will be accorded following visitation. Interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
