David A. Smith



Age 76 of Joliet, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Alden Courts of Shorewood.



Born October 11, 1942 in Joliet, David Anthony was a son of Anthony and Esther (Jaumotte) Smith. He was raised and educated in Joliet, and after working a few odd jobs, David proudly worked as a custodian for Joliet West High School for over 30 years until retiring in 2008. He was also an accomplished guitarist. David's band, "The Midnighters" were popular in the Joliet area during the 60's and 70's. At one of David's gigs he met Betty Stein and on June 1, 1968 they were married. Betty and David would go on to make a home and raise their family together in Joliet.



Aside from music, David's other interests included listening to and communicating with CB and Ham Radio operators, getting together with the "Grumpy Old Men Club" for lunch daily at Old Fashioned Pancake House, and keeping an eye on the neighborhood. David's favorite times were always with his family.



Survivors include his daughter: Michelle (Jeff) Law; grandchildren: Jeffrey, Jr. and Holley Law, and great-grandsons: Brandon and James.



David was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 42 years, Betty who passed away in 2010; daughter: Christine, who passed in infancy, and brother: Ronald (Lois) Smith.



Family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. A celebration of David's life will continue on Friday, July 26, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:40 a.m. then driving in procession to First Christian Church (1701 East Laraway Road) in Joliet for a 10:30 a.m. funeral service. Interment will follow in Mount Vernon Estates Cemetery in Lemont where David will be laid to rest with his wife, Betty.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Ramish Patel, as well as Kelley and Caitlyn at Alden Estates of Shorewood for providing such wonderful care.



