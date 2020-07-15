1/1
David E. Senffner
1938 - 2020
David E. Senffner

David E. "Butch" Senffner, age 81, of Joliet, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox.

A lifetime Joliet resident, he was born on Chase Avenue December 17, 1938, the son of Olive (nee Stadler) and Victor Senffner. Butch was raised on Broadway Street, next to his father's gas station. He attended Joliet Grade Schools and graduated with the class of 1956 from Joliet Township High School.

Beloved husband of Barbara (nee McIntosh) Senffner; dearest Dad of Desire' (Douglas) Helixon, Walt (Karen) Peterson, Loreen Peterson (Gary Susner), and Doreen (Tom) Tibble; proud grandpa of Morgan Helixon; Katarina, Walter C. and Nicholas Peterson; Jennifer Bick-Benco, Joshua Rabenau, Joseph Susner and Savannah Mejia; fond brother of Janet (late Gene) Brenczewski, Charlene Hray, Linda (William) Lee, Laura (late Joseph) Hart and sister-in-law, Shirley Senffner. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Senffner and one sister, Mona Rae (late Charles) Welz.

Butch retired from John Russ & Co. in 2000 after many years of service. He was a member of the Laborers Union, Local #75, the Moose Lodge #300 in Joliet and a life member of the Moran A.C. His hobbies included gardening, feeding the birds, driving his dune buggy and being an avid Cubs and Bears fan.

Visitation for Butch Senffner will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. when a service of remembrance begins at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Facemasks and distancing will be observed. In accordance with Illinois Phase 4 reopening protocols, we will be returning to more traditional visitation and funeral observances. Please see our updated COVID 19 protocols and options on the main page on our website. Cremation rites will be accorded following services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to the donors favorite charity.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.



Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
10:30 - 01:30 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
JUL
16
Service
01:30 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
