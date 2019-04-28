|
David Gutierrez
David Gutierrez - Went to be with his Lord February 6, 2019 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home. Age 94 years.
Survived by his loving wife of 72 years Carmen Gutierrez (nee Delgado), two sons, Richard D. (Alice) Gutierrez and Thomas Gutierrez. Two grandchildren Holly (Aleks) Trobok and Aaron (Nobuko) Gutierrez. Four great-grandchildren Luka and Stefan Trobok and Vivienne and Julian Gutierrez. Four brothers Tony (Dorathy) Gutierrez, Jesse (Donna) Gutierrez, Robert (Barbara) Gutierrez and Dr. Daniel (Barbara) Gutierrez. Two sisters, Carmela Camarena and Rachel Prado, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents Natividad (1979) and Felipa (2000) Gutierrez, a brother Joseph Gutierrez (2011), and a sister Hope Angeles (2018).
Visitation will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 127 S. Briggs Street, Tuesday, April 30th at 9:15 A.M. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
