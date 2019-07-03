Home

David J. Schumann


1951 - 2019
David J. Schumann Obituary
David J. Schumann

Born: February 23, 1951; in Ortonville, MN

Died: July 1, 2019; in Joliet, IL

David J. Schumann, 68, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Joliet Hospice home. He was born February 23, 1951 in Ortonville, Minnesota. He was the son of Charles and Frances Schumann. He graduated Plainfield High School in 1970.

David worked in the family bakery in Joliet throughout his life. He also opened several bakeries ; one in Romeville, which employed young adults with disabilities, as well as bakeries in Streator and Quad Cities.

David passed his love of nature and the outdoors to his children and grandchildren. He was a lifelong member of the Moose and was a devoted Green Bay Packers and Cubs fan. David married his high school sweetheart, Barbara (Bonnar) Schumann and remained married for 49 years. They raised their two children on a family farm in Plainfield.

Surviving are his wife Barbara (Bonnar) Schumann; son Ryan Schumann, daughter-in-law, Adriene Dinoffria , daughter Abigail Bruns-Iafollo, son-in-law, Douglas Iafollo, grandchildren: Zach Schumann, Jordan Dinoffria, Alexis Dinoffria, Savannah Bruns and Samantha Bruns. He is also survived by numerous and much loved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

There will be a private celebration of his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Joliet Hospice or the Loyal Order of the Moose.
Published in The Herald-News from July 3 to July 5, 2019
