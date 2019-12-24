The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for David Sefcik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Sefcik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Sefcik Obituary
DAVID J. SEFCIK

Age 58, of New Lenox, passed away on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at his home in New Lenox.

David is survived by his loving family, wife, Renee Sefcik (Sak), children, Casey Sefcik, Kylie Sefcik, mother, Therese Sefcik (Garavaglia), siblings, Stephen (Janet) Sefcik, Michael (Judy) Sefcik, mother-in-law, JoAnn Sak, sister-in-law, Shari (James) Hujda and numerous nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his father, Aloysius Sefcik and father-in-law, Kenneth Sak.

David retired from Exelon after 20 years of service and was the owner of All Secure for 30 years. He was also a member of CECO Club.

Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 East Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451, on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a memorial service at 4:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. For information 815-485-3700 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -