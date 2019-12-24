|
|
DAVID J. SEFCIK
Age 58, of New Lenox, passed away on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at his home in New Lenox.
David is survived by his loving family, wife, Renee Sefcik (Sak), children, Casey Sefcik, Kylie Sefcik, mother, Therese Sefcik (Garavaglia), siblings, Stephen (Janet) Sefcik, Michael (Judy) Sefcik, mother-in-law, JoAnn Sak, sister-in-law, Shari (James) Hujda and numerous nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his father, Aloysius Sefcik and father-in-law, Kenneth Sak.
David retired from Exelon after 20 years of service and was the owner of All Secure for 30 years. He was also a member of CECO Club.
Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 East Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451, on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a memorial service at 4:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. For information 815-485-3700 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 24, 2019