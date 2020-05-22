David L. Petersen
Born: January 19, 1973; in Joliet, IL
Died: May 16, 2020; in Bloomington; IL
David L. Petersen, 47, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Bloomington.
A drive-thru visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private family service will be held with burial in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Petersen Family.
He was born January 19, 1973 in Joliet, a son of Earl L. and Karen M. Yagac Petersen. He married Kathryn "Katie" Becker on May 21, 2016 and she survives in Bloomington.
Also surviving are his parents; two brothers, James (Geneva) Petersen and William (Tracy) Petersen; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Yagac; his children, Hanna Hyman and Skyler Petersen Pittman; niece, Kaylin Petersen; nephew, Jackson Petersen; and step-son, Anthony Pinz.
Dave had a natural talent as a mechanic, owning and operating Petersen Automotive in Bloomington. He enjoyed fishing, golf, NASCAR, motorcycles and his dogs.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com
Born: January 19, 1973; in Joliet, IL
Died: May 16, 2020; in Bloomington; IL
David L. Petersen, 47, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Bloomington.
A drive-thru visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private family service will be held with burial in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Petersen Family.
He was born January 19, 1973 in Joliet, a son of Earl L. and Karen M. Yagac Petersen. He married Kathryn "Katie" Becker on May 21, 2016 and she survives in Bloomington.
Also surviving are his parents; two brothers, James (Geneva) Petersen and William (Tracy) Petersen; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Yagac; his children, Hanna Hyman and Skyler Petersen Pittman; niece, Kaylin Petersen; nephew, Jackson Petersen; and step-son, Anthony Pinz.
Dave had a natural talent as a mechanic, owning and operating Petersen Automotive in Bloomington. He enjoyed fishing, golf, NASCAR, motorcycles and his dogs.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 22, 2020.