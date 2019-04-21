David John Lachowski



David John Lachowski, age 57, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 15, 2019.



David is survived by his loving mother, Carol (the late John) West; father, Christopher Lachowski; in-laws, Virginia (Donald) Krall, Jayne Juricic, Jim (Jane) Juricic, Terry (Marilynn) Juricic and Augie (Teresa) Juricic; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Preceded in death by his wife, Melissa (nee Juricic) (2009); maternal grandparents, Guido and Norma Schumann; paternal grandparents, Marcel and Clara Lachowski; brother, Richard Lachowski (2019); brothers-in-law, Eugene Juricic (1992) and Theodore Juricic (2000); and sister-in-law, Katherine Cecil (2012).



David was a graduate of Romeoville High School and was employed by Panduit Corporation in Lockport, IL. He was confirmed at Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church in Lockport and enjoyed golfing in his earlier years.



In lieu of flowers, donations in David's name to the would be appreciated.



A celebration of David's life will begin on Monday, April 22, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery in Crest Hill.