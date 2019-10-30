|
David Lee Feltz
David Lee Feltz, age 55, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Heartland Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 12, 1964 in Joliet, the son of Donald and Lulu (nee Davis) Feltz.
David spent most of his life cruising the nation's roadways; whether it was with his career as an over the road truck driver or his passion and love for riding his Harleys. After ending a career on 18 wheels, David settled down with longtime girlfriend, Ann, and their beloved dogs, T.J., Toby and new puppy, Bandit. He enjoyed working around the house, the outdoors, talking with his granddaughter and spending time with family and friends. He was always there to lend a hand to someone in need, crack a joke that made you laugh until you cried, start a new project, or tell you how he should finish the one he started. Most of all, David was a father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and overall a great man who will truly be missed.
David is survived by his mother, Lulu Feltz of Creal Springs; his longtime loving companion, Ann Davis of Creal Springs; his three brothers, Raymond (Tina) Feltz of Crest Hill, Carl (Tanya) Feltz of Crab Orchard and Daniel Feltz of Creal Springs; his two sons, David Scott Feltz of Lockport and Tyler Feltz of Joliet; and only granddaughter, Taylar Feltz of Manhattan. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A Memorial Gathering for David Lee Feltz will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m., at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. As it was David's request, cremation rites have been accorded. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 30, 2019