David M. Fisher
Born: February 15, 1947; in Berwyn, IL
Died: March 2, 2019; in Aurora, IL
David M. Fisher, age 72, of Joliet and recently of Braidwood, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at The Grove at Fox Valley in Aurora.
He was born in Berwyn on February 15, 1947. David was an Army veteran, serving in Korea during 1968 - 1969.
He is survived by his son, Joseph (Jennifer) Fisher; two grandsons, Alex and Andy Fisher; siblings, Richard (Janet) Fisher, Mary (William) Craig, Sally (Dennis) Planic and Nancy (Dennis) Babcock; nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held, Monday, March 18, 2019, 12:00 noon at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. (630) 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 10, 2019