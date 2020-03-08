|
David R. Beck
Born: July 12, 1938; in Royal Oak, MI
Died: February 28, 2020; in Joliet, IL
David R. Beck, passed away peacefully at Joliet Area Community Hospice on February 28, 2020 at the age of 81 after a lengthy battle with dementia.
David is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Toni Beck (Vidmar); children, Roberta (Len) Veatch, Richard Beck, Stephen (Dorothy) Beck, and Eric (Minh) Beck; grandchildren, Alex and Sarah Veatch, Aaron, Nathan, Brandon, Cameron, Danielle and Stephanie Beck, and Kevin Beck and Jacquie (Stephen) Dolatowski; his brothers-in-law, Art and Gregory Vidmar; sisters-in-law, Barb Droege (Vidmar) and Debbie Vidmar (Qurio); two nephews, Chris and Jonathon Vidmar; and his mother-in-law, Ann Vidmar.
Preceded in death by his parents, Art and Virginia (Read) Beck; and brother, Peter Beck.
David was born on July 12, 1938 in Royal Oak, Michigan. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan Ann Arbor-College of Engineering and later went on to graduate from the University of Colorado with a Masters Degree in Science. Dave worked at the Joliet Caterpillar Company for 40 years in management. He attended the Autumn Country Club Day Care for four years before his passing. Throughout his life he was involved in the JJC Board, YMCA Board, Society of Engineers, Society of Mechanical Engineers, Joliet Jets Swim Teams, Will Cook Barbershop Chorus, and the Republican Precinct Committee Chairman. He also loved flying his Cessna 210 to his yearly golf trips in Myrtle Beach.
In lieu of flowers, send memorials in David's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431, or to the Autumn Country Club Day Care, 107 N. Reed Street, Joliet, IL 60435 would be appreciated.
A celebration of David's life will begin on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with a visitation at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for David R. Beck at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.
