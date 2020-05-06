David R. Martino
Born: June 3, 1991
Died: May 3, 2020
David R. Martino, age 28, of Morris passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital from complications from leukemia which was diagnosed in early April.
David was born June 3, 1991 in Morris, and was a graduate of ICS Grade School and Morris High School, Class of 2009. He then attended Illinois State University, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. David was employed as a Financial Analyst in Buffalo Grove, IL. An entrepreneur at heart, David also operated his own business selling custom ski straps.
David was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be remembered for his friendly and outgoing personality. He was spontaneous and loved taking trips on a moment's notice. He loved to travel and was always planning his next big trip, adventure or get-togethers which he shared with his family and friends. David an adventure seeker, he enjoyed snow skiing, golfing, playing basketball, and attending Chicago Cubs games and other sporting events.
Surviving are his loving parents, Richard E. and Judith K. (Huston) Martino of Morris; his twin sister, Jennifer Martino of Knoxville, TN; his aunts and uncles, Don (Jean) Martino, John (Carmela) Martino, Nancy Martino, Georgia Geske, Susan Huston, Cindy (Ken Chinderle) Huston, Sharon Jameson; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin and Geraldine (Elberts) Huston and Emil and Ramona (Wentink) Martino; two uncles, Fred Geske and Bob Jameson; and a cousin, Emily Martino.
A drive-thru no contact viewing for David will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 (at Deerpath Drive), Morris. For additional instructions, please click here (http://youtu.be/e3cZ8FFZUms). Upon arrival, the funeral assistant will help you with further direction.
The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 7:15 p.m. Please click on this link ( https://youtu.be/XdUbriZb9Kc) and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are.
Family and friends are also invited to visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence or share a memory or favorite story.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Lurie Cancer Center for Leukemia c/o northwestern Memorial Foundation, 541 North Fairbanks Ct., Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60611. Perhaps register to be a potential bone marrow donor (www.dkms.org) or donate blood in David's name to any blood bank center would be appreciated.
A public Memorial Mass to celebrate David's life will be held at a later date.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or to leave a condolence or share a story visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 6, 2020.