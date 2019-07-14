|
|
David V. Kuzminski
Born: June 22, 1951; in Joliet, IL
Died: June 20, 2019; in Mendota, IL
David V. Kuzminski age 67 of Mendota, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home.
Born June 22, 1951 in Joliet. David was the son of Victor E. and Barbara (Vranich) Kuzminski who preceded him in death.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A private family service was held at Saint Mary Nativity Cemetery in Crest Hill.
Obituary and tribute wall for David at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on July 14, 2019