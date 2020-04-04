|
David Wayne Ashby
Born: January 21, 1955
Died: March 19, 2020
David Wayne Ashby passed away on March 19, 2020, at the age of 65 after a long battle with diabetes-related illnesses.
Wayne, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Joliet, Illinois, on January 21, 1955, to parents David Ira Ashby and Barbara Meyer of Plainfield, Illinois. From a young age, Wayne showed a knack for mechanical work, which grew into a successful career as a heavy machinery diesel mechanic for Material Service Corporation and Vulcan Materials Company. Wayne loved to travel, so he became a long-haul truck driver later in his career. He loved telling stories about his travels across the United States and Canada.
Wayne was also an entrepreneur, and he owned numerous Joliet-area businesses, including ABC Restoration Services and Beauty Within U salon, as well as multiple rental properties.
Business aside, Wayne had numerous hobbies. He enjoyed camping and boating along the Illinois River with his family. He never turned down an opportunity to visit a museum or attend a Cubs or Blackhawks game. As an ornery good old boy who was raised on his family's farm in Plainfield, he loved firearms, trucks, guitars, western movies, the Bible, and animals. Despite numerous physical ailments that affected him in his later years, he was always a source of positivity for his family and friends.
Wayne is survived by his son, David Adam (Dorothy) Ashby, of Pocatello, Idaho; stepdaughter Andrew Mayer, of Joliet; granddaughter Krystle Boyd, of Shorewood, Illinois; grandson Kody Mayer, of Joliet; ex-wife and friend Theresa Ashby, of Joliet; siblings Bonnie (Bryce) Pinnow, of Wright, Minnesota, Mark (Casey) Ashby, of Morris, Illinois, and Denise Lashmett, of Grand Junction, Colorado; nephews Steve (Maris) Ashby, of Columbia, Missouri, and Philip Ashby, of Morris, Illinois; niece Eleni (Steve Rosenberg) Pinnow, of Superior, Wisconsin. Wayne also had numerous cousins and other relatives who reside across the country, including Indiana and California.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his niece Aletha Pinnow, formerly of Duluth, Minnesota. He was also preceded in death by numerous pets, all of whom were anxiously waiting to greet him at the pearly white gates.
Wayne's family would like to thank Silver Cross Hospital, AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center, and Symphony of Joliet for providing medical care and support in his final days.
Due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 virus, a celebration of life will be postponed until December of this year. For more details about the celebration of life event, please email Wayne's son David at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to any charities that focus on diabetes care or homelessness.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2020