Dawn M. Martin (nee Barone), age 43, of Joliet, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Dawn was born in Joliet, the youngest daughter of Donald and Bethel (nee Campbell) Barone and was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Lockport Township High School, Class of 1993, and received her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Lewis University, participating on the tennis team and dubbed the "coaches favorite player" where she developed a 25 year friendship with teammate Janess Reyna. Dawn tirelessly served as a caregiver for her aunt, Barbara Carson. She loved spending time with her family, was always the life of the party, and was a person that made immediate friendships.



Surviving are her siblings, Deana Sulwer of Phoenix, AZ, Debbie (Mark) Bork of Crystal Lake, IL, and Dan (Jesse Palomino) Barone of Joliet, IL. She is the loving aunt of Joshua (Savannah) Sulwer, Erik (Kristin) Bork, Michelle (Tim) Semski, Matthew Bork, Andrew Bork, Danny Barone, and Alex (Tara Patterson) Barone; dear niece of Barbara (the late David) Carson, Dolores (the late Dean) Reynolds, Ken (Marian) Barone, Norma (Duke) Dutkiewicz, and Carol (the late Louie) Miller. Her mother-in-law, Bobbie Martin, sisters-in-law, JoAnne Dryer, Jodi Brooker, Jamie Zola, Jennifer Salco, Joseph Martin and Gianna D'Amico; numerous great-nieces, great nephews and Godchildren, as well as Dawn's partner, Ben Green also survive.



She was preceded by her parents; her husband, John Martin (2007); and her father-in-law, John "Jerry" Martin, Sr.



A Memorial Gathering to honor Dawn M. Martin will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL, from 2:00 p.m. until a sharing of memories at 5:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the wishes of the family will be appreciated.



