Dawn M. Pasdertz
Born: August 31, 1966; in Joliet, IL
Died: December 23, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Age 53 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home.
Born August 31, 1966 in Joliet, Dawn Marie was a daughter of Edward and Penny (Oram) Barto. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet West High School with the class of 1984. Dawn was a strong willed independent woman who did not subscribe to the meaning of "no" or "cannot". She carried a big heart and was always willing to help anybody in need. Dawn worked as a security guard for various entities and recently obtained her care giver certification to continue helping those in need. In her free time she enjoyed going fishing and watching Sons of Anarchy, Dog the Bounty Hunter and always looked forward to Shark Week. She also enjoyed watching her favorite Christmas movies at this time of year and listening to the Grateful Dead. Dawn's pride and joy was her family, especially her grandchildren, who she was always there for and cherished every moment with.
Survivors include her mother, Penny; husband of 20 years: Robert Pasdertz, III; children: Edward Barto (Liz Schlieder), Maria (James) Jones, Nichole Tsagaris (Nick), and Robert Pasdertz, IV; grandchildren: Lillie, Zachary, Damien, Mackenzie, Quinn, Devon and Riley; siblings: Joan (Ralph) Raysel, Robert (Jade) Barto, Laura (Bob) Birath and Ryan (Marilyn) Johnson; father-in-law: Robert Pasdertz, Jr., sister-in-law: Caryn Pasdertz, and her dog, Rattles, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Edward; maternal grandmother: Granny O, and mother-in-law: Susan Pasdertz.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a words of remembrance service beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Guests are encouraged to dress casual to help celebrate Dawn's life.
Per Dawn's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Dawn's memory to the ASPCA.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 29, 2019