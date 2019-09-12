The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul M.B. Church
1404 S. Briggs St.
Joliet, IL
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul M.B. Church
1404 S. Briggs St.
Joliet, IL
Deborah A. Cottrell


1957 - 2019
Deborah A. Cottrell Obituary
Deborah A. Cottrell

Deborah A. Cottrell, age 61, at rest Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL. Born in Joliet, IL to the late Dorothy and John Cottrell. She was a lifelong resident in Joliet IL and stayed briefly in Atlanta were she was employed by the Hilton Properties as an Electrical and Mechanical Engineer. Deborah was a very loving daughter, wife, mother and friend. She was well known for her kindness, passionate views and her hospitality to everyone she knew.

She is survived by her son, Robert Nicholas Lee; two siblings, Wesley (Maria) Cottrell and Jacquenette Cottrell; nieces and nephews, Kyla (Terrence) Lurry, Bianca Ellis and Christen E-Lan Cottrell and five great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and numerous family members and Dear Friends.

Visitation will be held at on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home and Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Paul M.B. Church, 1404 S. Briggs St., Joliet, IL. Service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Bennie Yarbough, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 12, 2019
