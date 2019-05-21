Deborah Ann (Thomas) Gill



Born: December 22, 1959



Died: May 14, 2019



Deborah Ann (Thomas) Gill passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.



She was born December 22, 1959 in Joliet, Illinois and resided in Shorewood, Illinois.



Deborah accepted Christ at an early age at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. She graduated from Joliet East High School Class of 1978.



Deborah worked for Silver Cross Hospital, Crossfield Chemical and Joliet Township Transition Center, where she worked up until the time of her death. Deborah was very creative and with that creativity, she decided to start her own business, starting, Nails "R" U and then owning Ultimate Balloons. She enjoyed making wreaths, scarves, blankets and embroidering, as well as, many other things. Her most favorite thing to do was spending time with her best friend, Lucky G.



Deborah was preceded in death by her parents; Steve Thomas and Millie L. Williams; three brothers, Roosevelt J. Williams, Jeffrey S. Hite and Terry J. Williams.



Deborah is survived by her two daughters; Velencia (Isiah) Elder of Richton Park, IL and Taleasha E. (Kenneth) Davis of Joliet, IL; grandchildren, Jazmyne, Brent, Laron and Wanyeh; siblings, Barbara J. (William-deceased) Clayton of Apopka, FL, Diane Thomas of Joliet, IL, Larry Thomas of North Chicago, IL, Billie Ann Veal of Naperville, IL, Pamela Hite of Crest Hill, IL, Gary E. Thomas of Joliet, IL and Joyce Hearns of Aurora, CO; a host of nieces, nephews and numerous friends.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home and Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Mt. Olive M.B. Church, 1710 Carey St., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Wendell Martin, officiating.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283 Published in The Herald-News on May 21, 2019