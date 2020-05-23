Deborah L. Hudolin
(nee McCann)
Deborah L. Hudolin, age 67 of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home on Monday, May 18, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on September 12, 1957 in Jacksonville, FL to the late June (nee Sheeler) and Robert McCann. At a very young age, Deborah moved with her family to Joliet where she was raised and educated. Deborah was a graduate of Joliet East High School. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Indiana University then began her teaching career at St. Mary Magdalene School, where she taught first grade for ten years. Deborah taught the first graders at Elwood Grade School until retiring a few years ago, culminating a 40 year career of nurturing, education, and mentoring young students.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Anthony Hudolin; her siblings, Kevin P. (Chris) McCann, Kerry P. (Craig) Pearson, Phillip G. McCann, Jennifer S. (Don) Luffman, and Amy E. (Derek) Keller.
Preceded in death by her parents.
As it was Deborah's request, cremation rites and services were private. Arrangements have been handled under the care and guidance of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on May 23, 2020.