Deborah L. Hudolin
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah L. Hudolin

(nee McCann)

Deborah L. Hudolin, age 67 of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home on Monday, May 18, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on September 12, 1957 in Jacksonville, FL to the late June (nee Sheeler) and Robert McCann. At a very young age, Deborah moved with her family to Joliet where she was raised and educated. Deborah was a graduate of Joliet East High School. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Indiana University then began her teaching career at St. Mary Magdalene School, where she taught first grade for ten years. Deborah taught the first graders at Elwood Grade School until retiring a few years ago, culminating a 40 year career of nurturing, education, and mentoring young students.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Anthony Hudolin; her siblings, Kevin P. (Chris) McCann, Kerry P. (Craig) Pearson, Phillip G. McCann, Jennifer S. (Don) Luffman, and Amy E. (Derek) Keller.

Preceded in death by her parents.

As it was Deborah's request, cremation rites and services were private. Arrangements have been handled under the care and guidance of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved